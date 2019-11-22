Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar Elected Unopposed As New Mayor

Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar on Friday were elected unopposed as the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), respectively. Pednekar said that she looks forward to finding a solution to the pothole issues in the city. She also mentioned that women's development and women's issues will also be the main focus of the BMC.

Municipal Councillors Kishori Pednekar ji & Adv. Suhas Wadkar ji have been elected unopposed as Mayor & Deputy Mayor resp. of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/rxhmpYOLWQ — Shivsena Communication (@ShivsenaComms) November 22, 2019

READ | Maharashtra Politics LIVE Updates: Sena-Congress-NCP In Huddle, Final Announcement Today

BMC gets new Mayor

Addressing the press conference Kishori Pednekar said, "After many years there is an unopposed elected mayor in the BMC. I am very happy to take charge as the Mayor from the Shiv Sena. Today in the BMC, we have created a history. People are very much worried due to the pothole issues in the city, so we will look into that matter seriously. We will also look forward to making Mumbai pothole-free. All the basic issues worrying the citizens will be looked after by us."

READ | SCOOP: Cong-NCP Choose 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' Over Sena's 'Maha Shiv Aghadi' For Alliance

Further talking about the women issues in the city she said, "Aaditya Ji, head of Yuva neta has brought women's issues forward and because of him today we have a chance to work for the betterment of women and women's issues. We have also come across a lot of women's issues in the due time and now as a Mayor, I look forward to helping and address those. I will work on any suggestions for the safety of women."

The new mayor also spoke about the issue of cleanliness. She said, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji picked up the broom after taking the oath as Prime Minister and started the cleanliness drive, I think we should also be a part of this drive. We should come together as citizens to take care of the cleanliness of the city."

READ | Panipat Song 'Mann Mein Shiva' Teaser Released; Here Are Some Fan Reactions

READ | Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong Opportunistic; Govt Unlikely To Last Beyond 6-8 Months: Gadkari