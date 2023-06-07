Mumbai Shocker: College Girl Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suspect Dies By Suicide

In a suspected case of rape-cum-murder, the naked body of an 18-year-old girl was found in a girls' hotel in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening. According to sources, the girl was studying in a college in Bandra and was a resident of a girls' hostel in the Churchgate area in Mumbai.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Marine Drive Police Station and senior officers rushed to the spot and found that the girl's room was locked from the outside and strangulated to death with a piece of cloth, an official said.

The victim was the student of a government polytechnic college in suburban Bandra, he said.

Police suspect that she was murdered after rape. Mumbai Police said, "A man working at the hostel was absconding ever since the incident. The body of the girl has been sent for postmortem. FIR has been registered soon and an investigation is underway.

Mumbai DCP Praveen Munde revealed that the body of the girl was found on the fourth floor of a women's hostel located on Marine Drive behind Charni Road station.

Suspected accused dies by suicide

The absconding suspect, involved in the case related to the alleged murder of an 18-year-old girl at a Women’s Hostel in Mumbai’s Marine Drive, died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, the police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Kanojia who was working as a security guard in the same hostel.

“Police found the body near Charni Road railway track. The accused has been identified as Prakash Kanojia who was working as a security guard in the same hostel,” the Mumbai police said.

Marine Drive Police Station has registered a case of rape and murder against the deceased security guard whose body was found near the Charni Road railway track.

Based on a complaint by the student's cousin and circumstantial evidence, an FIR was registered against the security guard under Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the IPC, the official said.