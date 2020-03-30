Mumbai Streets Deserted On Day 6 Of COVID-19 Lockdown; City Under Strict Vigil

A lockdown check in the city of Mumbai on Monday afternoon revealed empty roads and multiple police patrolling to check the movement of unnecessary vehicles. As Republic TV reporter Sagarika moves from the famous Juhu beach to the streets of Bandra, a strict vigil can be seen at various points on the sixth day of the countrywide lockdown.

As the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has witnessed a significant rise in the last few weeks, the Central Government has repeatedly stressed on a 100 percent lockdown to effectively curtail the spread of COVID-19. So far, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of positive cases in India, standing at 215.

READ | Mumbai Lockdown: 266 Cases For Violation Registered Between March 20-28

READ | COVID-19 Crisis: Pune City Registers First Death; Maharashtra Death Toll Surges To 9