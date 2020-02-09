Mumbai Student Becomes The Youngest Girl In The World To Scale Mt. Aconcagua

In a proud moment for India, twelve year old Kaamya Karthikeyan struck a record by becoming the yougest girl in the world to summit Mt. Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America and outside of Asia. A student of seventh standard, Kaamya summited the mountain peak of 6,962 metres height on February 1st 2020 and unfurled the Indian tricolour marking her extraordinary feat.

READ l Champion Rally Driver Escapes Death As Car Flips Off A Snowy Mountain

Who is Kaamya Karthikeyan?

Kaamya Karthikeyan is a student of Navy Children School in Mumbai and the daughter of a Naval officer. A promising youth, Kaamya aspires to conquer the highest peaks in every continent and ski to both the Poles. Having succesfully scaled the highest peaks of Africa, Europe, and Australia, the young mountain climber yet again brought honour to the country and also earned accolades upon conquering the highest peak of South America.

READ l Tourists Trek In Snow-covered Mountains In Himachal Pradesh

Kaamya's past feats

In May 2015, she scaled her first summit at Chandrashila at 12000ft before moving on to the dangerous Har ki Dun (11500ft), Kedarnath(12850) and Roopkund (16500), done in a continuum in October 2016. In 2017, the young climber had summitted her an ‘above 6000 m’ peak, Mt Stok Kangri, becoming the youngest in the world to do so while just five months prior to her momentous feat in South America.

Kaamya also had scaled her second ‘above 6,000 m’ peak, Mt Mentok Kangri II, 6,262 meters (20,544 feet), overlooking the Tso Moriri lake in Ladakh on August 24. Showering her with praises, the Indian Navy had also posted a congratulatory message while promising that they would extend their full support in helping the young girl fulfill her dreams. The mesage on Twitter read,

A nature lover, the youngster someday wishes to convert her love for nature into a profession and become a forest officer. Kaamya was only nine years old when she conquered Mt.Everest base camp and is now ready to take on many more challenges that lie ahead paving a way towards her victory.

READ l Nepal Rescuers Resume Search For Climbers

READ l Heavy Snow, Strong Winds Slam Lake Tahoe Mountains

(with inputs from agencies)