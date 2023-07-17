Mumbai-Surat Flying Ranee Train Sans Double Decker Coaches Flagged Off

Over 43 years after it became the first train in the history of the Indian Railways to be hitched with double-decker coaches, a new-look Flying Ranee was on Sunday flagged off from Mumbai to Surat.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh flagged off the train and also travelled aboard from Mumbai Central station to Surat, over 200 km away.

The train no longer has the double-decker coaches. It has the Linke Hofmann Buschnew (LHB) coaches which are faster and more comfortable than its predecessor, an official said.

The new Flying Ranee is composed of air-conditioned chair cars, second-class seating coaches, a ladies-only coach, and a ladies’ season ticket holders coach in addition to the general coach.

“Here begins another era for the new and enhanced Flying Ranee - the latest addition to Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Rail. Flagged off Flying Ranee train from Mumbai Central Railway Station as it commences its maiden trip to Surat with new LHB coaches, tweeted Jardosh, Lok Sabha member from Surat constituency.

“Travelling by train has its own charm - you get to make new friends, you gather some priceless memories and you also get to enjoy India's landscape,” the minister said.

On December 18, 1979, the Flying Ranee became the first train in the history of the Indian Railways to be hitched with the double-decker coaches.

“End of an era! The last public service of non-AC double decker coaches of the iconic Flying Ranee Express train entered Mumbai Central station this morning. From this evening, the train has been upgraded with LHB-class upgraded version of coaches, but is sadly not a double decker,” said Rajendra Aklekar, journalist and author on India’s rail history.

“Could not miss the historic last run of the double decker coaches for anything. They were introduced on the train exactly 43 years six months 29 days ago. The only double decker train to remain now is the Valsad Fast Passenger, operated by Western Railway,” Aklekar tweeted.