Mumbai Terror Attack - A Tribute To The Martyrs

General News

Mumbai Police and NSG commandos fought Pakistani terrorists for 72 hours and after a fierce battle, captured one terrorist after killing the other nine

It has been 11 years since the gruesome terror attacks gripped the Mumbai city. Mumbai Police and NSG commandos fought the Pakistani terrorists for 72 hours and after a fierce battle, 9 out of 10 terrorists were gunned down capturing the 10th terrorist alive. Despite the horrific terror attack, the spirit of Mumbai is stronger than ever before. Republic TV pays tribute to the lives lost, salutes the sacrifice of the martyrs and the fighters who fought against the heinous terror attack perpetrated from across the border.

