Mumbai: Thackeray Sena Workers Protest Outside MHADA Office, Dozens Taken Into Custody

Several Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Tuesday protested outside the office of state housing body MHADA in Bandra here after an office space used by MLC Anil Parab was demolished in the western suburb, a police official said.

Former minister Parab, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, also visited the spot amid sloganeering by his party workers, including women, against the government led by Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Sena and the BJP, said the official.

Dozens of protesters were detained as a large contingent of policemen stood guard outside the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) office, he said. Parab also visited the MHADA office.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had claimed on Monday that the “illegal” office of Parab in Bandra was razed.

Sources said Parab had been using an office space on the premises of a housing society at MHADA Colony in Bandra East. The structure was recently demolished by the society.

