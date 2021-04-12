Mumbai To Get 3 Jumbo COVID Hospitals; Tests Results In 24 Hours; BMC To Takeover Hotels

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday took to Twitter and urged the citizens of the state to use the ward helplines of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He has also shared documents where the civic body has given certain instructions on Nodal officers, Ward rooms, COVID patients, and especially on bed allotments.

"The following steps have been taken by the BMC acting upon my discussions with MC Iqbal Singh Chahal. I request everyone to use 1916 or ward helplines of BMC. Stay Home. Stay Safe."

The following decisions have been taken by the civic body which will come into force with immediate effect :

1. Nodal Officers shall be appointed for accurate & even more proactive functioning of 24 Ward War Rooms and jumbo field hospitals respectively, especially from 11 pm to 7 am. These Nodal Officers shall function in 2 shifts from 3 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am both at Ward War Rooms and jumbo field hospitals also

2. The Nodal Officers for Ward War Rooms and 7 jumbo field hospitals shall be constantly in touch with each other to facilitate allotment of beds to patients requiring beds and calling up the Ward War Rooms, especially between 11 pm and 7 am. All bed allotments between 11 pm and 7 am shall be predominantly done in jumbo field hospitals only and fast track bed allotment shall be ensured throughout the night by these Nodal Officers at Ward War Rooms and jumbo field hospitals respectively.

3. Any patient calling the Ward War Room for covid bed between 11 pm and 7 am shall be referred to a particular jumbo field hospital and on arrival at a particular jumbo hospital, a suitable bed will be allotted to the patient after assessing his medical condition. This shall ensure that all needy patients shall be allotted beds on fast track even between 11 pm and 7 am, besides the normal functioning of Ward War Rooms during daytime.

4. All patients calling up the Ward War Rooms between 11 pm and 7 am whose COVID report may not have arrived or whose COVID test is still not done, shall also be entitled to allotment of beds in jumbo field hospitals in the suspected category of beds with each jumbo field hospital and on arrival in these jumbo hospitals, they will be put on the suspected category of bed, stabilized with oxygen facility, etc and then the COVID test shall be conducted to save precious human lives in this category.

5. The line list of positive reports being received by MCGM at 23:59 hours every day shall be supplemented with another line list which shall be submitted by all testing labs at 6 am in the morning to MCGM to ensure that all patients tested on the previous day shall start getting calls from Ward War Rooms on the immediate subsequent day from 8 am onwards. Presently for the swabs collected before 2 pm on a particular day, the positive reports were coming at 23:59 hours on the same night and for swabs collected after 2 pm on a particular day, the positive reports were coming on the next day at 23:59 hours. This system of obtaining a second line list of COVID positive reports at 6 am from the labs shall cut short the allotment periods of beds to the needy COVID positive patients by 24 hours.

6. All labs have been instructed to ensure a turnaround time of 24 hours without fail. The labs have been instructed to give priority to swabs of symptomatic patients while processing the COVID test collected under home collection of swabs.

7. Certain 4/5 star hotels shall be requisitioned immediately to create CCC2 (Covid Care Centre for positive patients) to be dovetailed and run by professionals from major private hospitals to make a large number of beds available to new needy patients by shifting substantially recovered patients quickly to these CCC2 facilities to be managed by professional doctors.

8. MCGM has added 325 additional ICU beds in various hospitals in Mumbai and the number of ICU beds has gone up to 2466 now whereas the total number of COVID beds on the online bed allotment dashboard has gone to 19151 comprising 141 hospitals out of which presently 3777 DCHC/DCH beds r vacant.

9. MCGM will operationalize 1100 additional DCHC/ DCH covid beds including 125 ICUs in the next 7 days.

10. Besides all the above, CM plans to build 3 more Jumbo Field Hospitals in the next 5-6 weeks at 3 different locations in Mumbai each with a capacity of 2000 beds with 200 ICU beds & 70% oxygenated beds.

Last week, the Mumbai civic body had said it has decided to make more beds operational in medical facilities treating patients of the viral infection in the city. "We have operationalized an additional 3,000 beds in dedicated COVID-19 health care centers and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals under the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) in last seven days," civic commissioner I S Chahal had said in a statement.

COVID Cases In Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Sunday, reported 63,294 new COVID cases and 349 new deaths, clocking a fatality rate of 1.7%. With 34,008 new recoveries, the state's cured tally rose to 27,82,161 - taking the recovery rate to 81.65%. Out of 2,21,14,372 laboratory samples 34,07,245 have been tested positive (15.41%) for COVID-19 till date. Currently, 31,75,585 people are in-home quarantine and 25,694 people are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra also administered 1,01,91,078 vaccine doses to date, with 2,22,507 doses administered in 24 hours. Out of the 349 deaths reported today, 210 occurred in the 48 hours and 78 in the last week. Rest 61 deaths are from the period before last week.

Image: PTI/Pixabay