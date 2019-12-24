Mumbai To Host Event To Commemorate 150th Death Anniversary Of Mirza Ghalib

Mumbai is all set to hold an event to commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150th death anniversary. Ghalib is renowned in the world of literature, fine arts and culture. Famous celebrities are expected to attend the event to mark the 150th death anniversary of legendary and most prominent Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, alias "Mirza Ghalib". Mirza Ghalib was born in Agra on December 27, 1797, and died at the age of 71 on February 15, 1869. He is prominent for his literary creations in Urdu and Persian which have encouraged generations till now.

READ: Javed Akhtar Calls 'people's Poet' Sahir Ludhianvi A 'paradoxical Man'

Pasbaan-e-Adab Trust

An IPS officer of Maharashtra, Quaiser Khalid founded the Pasbaan-e-Adab Trust which will host the historic event, titled 'Meeraas: The Heritage', with its venue at Nehru Centre on December 25. Khalid is a poetry lover and a huge Ghalib admirer. He said that Ghalib has immense knowledge of Indian poetry. His works are hugely admired for years and are of great relevance even today. He added that the festival will feature 'Ink Band', the first poetry musical group of India which was headed by famous Indian Bollywood lyricist Irshad Kamil and his team. Khalid who is a famous poet and Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Akademi Award awardee has organized more than 50 literary and cultural events to promote rich Indian arts and culture in different languages and forms like literature fests, arts, dance, and music.

READ: Anand Mahindra Thanks Lyricist Gulzar For His 'mobile' Poetry, Fans Call It 'fake'

Events attract huge crowd: Khalid

Khalid further added that the trust has conducted 'Mushaira', 'kavi sammelans', 'dastaangoi', etc. for budding writers, women authors, and budding artists along with debates, exhibitions, symposia, singing and dance performances for literature legends like Mirza Ghalib pan India. In order to improve the quality of Marathi poetry, the Pasbaan-e-Adab Trust organizes 'Kavyanjali' which features the best of the contemporary generation stalwarts like Ashok Naigaonkar, Vaibhav Joshi, Ashwini Shende, and a lot more. It is intended to inculcate the next generation with the heritage of the state's rich art, culture, and literary legacy. Khalid said that the events attract a large crowd which highlights that literature and arts have a great future in the country.

READ: Malayalam Poet Akkitham Wins 55th Jnanpith Award

READ: Poets Of The Fall Playlist To Jam To In Your Car On Your Long Drive This Weekend