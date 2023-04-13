Last Updated:

Mumbai: Top Navy Official Reviews Operational Preparedness Of WNC

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, reviewed its operational preparedness and interacted with Agniveers

Press Trust Of India

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, reviewed its operational preparedness and interacted with Agniveers, an official said on Thursday.

The review was conducted on April 11, a defence statement said.

Men and women Agniveers of the Indian Navy are currently undergoing attachment onboard frontline warships at INS Chilka.

Post completion of Afloat Phase of training, these Agniveers will undergo professional training at various schools of the Navy, the statement added.

