Mumbai Transport Department Hikes Minimum Night Fares For Auto To Rs 27 & Taxi To Rs 32

On Saturday, the Mumbai transport authority revised tariffs for minimum night fares for autos to Rs 27 and for taxis to Rs 32 in the city. Avinash Dhakne, Mumbai's Transport commissioner, at the time of releasing the renewed prices informed that the tariff cards for autos and taxis will be valid only from March 1 till May 31. Starting from June 1, the fare will be collected only by electronic meters which will have to be calibrated.

From March 1, the minimum auto fare will rise from Rs 18 to Rs 21 whereas for kaali-peelis (taxis) it will go up to Rs 25 from Rs 22. Across Mumbai metropolitan region, the fares will go up from Rs 28 to Rs 33 for cool cabs. The night charges will be applicable from midnight to 5 am.

4.6 lakh autos and 60,000 taxis in Mumbai will reportedly be going through the meter recalibration and each meter up-gradation could cost the driver up to Rs 700. The vehicles will be tested on road by RTO Officer for a certain distance and a second seal will be fixed before the meter is used to charge fares.

MP Announces Bus Fares Revision

Amid rising fuel prices, another shock was dealt to the common people in Madhya Pradesh as the state government on February 26 announced that bus fare will be revised from March 1 onwards. The announcement came ahead of bus operators’ proposed strike call. However, the operators postponed their protest after a video call meeting with the state Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput.

