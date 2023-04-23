Last Updated:

Mumbai: Two Boys Drown, One Rescued At Mahim Beach

The boys were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on admission, the official said, adding that the victims were residents of Dharavi and Kurla areas.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Mumbai

The incident took place in the afternoon when three boys ventured into the sea for a swim, an official said. (Image: PTI/Representative)


Two minor boys drowned and one was rescued while swimming in the sea off Mahim beach here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when three boys ventured into the sea for a swim, an official said.

Two boys, both aged 12 years, drowned, while one was rescued safely, he said.

The boys were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on admission, the official said, adding that the victims were residents of Dharavi and Kurla areas.

Two accidentals death reports (ADR) have been registered and further investigation is underway, he said. 

READ | Two drug peddlers arrested in Mumbai, Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes MD worth Rs 37 lakh
READ | Mumbai airport registered 44 million strong passenger traffic movement in FY23
READ | NCB's Mumbai unit busts darknet-based drug racket
READ | Maharashtra: 4 killed, 18 injured as truck rams into bus in Pune off the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT