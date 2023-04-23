Mumbai: Two Boys Drown, One Rescued At Mahim Beach

Two minor boys drowned and one was rescued while swimming in the sea off Mahim beach here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when three boys ventured into the sea for a swim, an official said.

Two boys, both aged 12 years, drowned, while one was rescued safely, he said.

The boys were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on admission, the official said, adding that the victims were residents of Dharavi and Kurla areas.

Two accidentals death reports (ADR) have been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.