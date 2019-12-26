Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Protests Against CAA-NRC

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party member took to the street to protest against CAA in Mumbai on December 26. The protestors carried out a rally where they condemned the BJP government and raised slogan in chorus like 'We want Freedom from BJP'.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi members organised a strike in Dadar, Mumbai and blocked city roads. VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar claimed that besides Muslims, the CAA-NRC will hit at least 40% of the Hindus in the country and its implications are not yet fully understood.