Mumbai: Western Railways Plan To Add More AC Coaches For Local Services

On Wednesday for local services, Western Railways intends to increase the number of air-conditioned coaches. They conducted a poll of the Mumbai Suburban network among local train commuters to learn about their preferences for a change in the services. According to Alok Bansal, General Manager of Western Railway, the poll consisted of 20 questions, and 70% of passengers asked for an increase in the number of AC locals, reported ANI.

"We are working towards more AC local services and we are in continuous talks with Maharashtra government's Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) and Central government's Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC)," he said.

Western Railways plans to increase AC coaches

According to Bansal, the Mumbai local is known as the city's lifeline, and with time, people are yearning for improved facilities and amenities in local trains. As a result, the majority of those who took part in the survey chose for an increase in AC local rail services. In response to a question concerning the future of non-AC local services, he stated that presently, non-AC services will be offered in a certain proportion in each local train. Bansal also stated that more AC locals will be added in the following days and that most of the trains will have AC services in the near future.

"We are planning to have hybrid Local trains also, where AC coaches and non-AC coaches will also be there in the same train. We expect that in the coming few years, all Locals will have AC coaches along with present non AC coaches. We are conducting a feasibility test for the same," Bansal added. He further stated that the Western Railway officials are in discussions with the Indian Coach Factory (IFC) about technical concerns such as linking AC coaches with non-AC coaches on local trains and other matters.

Ministry asked to work on revamping running and maintenance of railway management

The Cabinet Secretariat has urged the Ministry of Railways to work on a number of recommendations, including merging numerous railway institutions and integrating separate Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) with the National Testing Agency (NTA). Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, made these recommendations in a study on the Rationalisation of Government Bodies under the Ministry of Railways. He added that the proposals do not just apply to railway PSUs, they also include revamping all 125 railway hospitals and bringing railway schools under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

It would enable the railway to focus on its core expertise of running and maintaining the services by reducing the time spent by railway management in running schools. The study was handed over to the Ministry of Railways last week, and it has now been forwarded to all main departments for discussion, according to a senior official. He stated that a series of meetings with all members of the Railway Board as well as top officials from associated institutions or departments are required to address these recommendations. A Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has also been recommended.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/Representative Image)