Mumbai: AC Locals To Be Suspended, Replaced By Non-ACs Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As the number of Coronavirus cases reaches around 49 in the State, Mumbai's Western Railways on Thursday have decided to shut down the AC local train services from Friday evening. According to sources, the AC local trains will be replaced by the non-AC suburban trains till March 31. The train services run from Churchgate to Virar.

Apart from this, the administration in Mumbai has reduced the number of ST buses to 50 per cent as a preventive measure to curb the deadly virus.

Maha CM declares 'Coronavirus epidemic'

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Informing the state Assembly of the number of positive cases detected at that time, he declared all the schools to be shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice.

Along with it, the Health Ministry has also ordered a temporary closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities, etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Ministry has advised students to stay home and also urged the promotion of online education.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 173 countries in the world and one international conveyance-- the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan. Presently, there are around 219,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 8,961 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 yet, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has reached 182. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. The third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi.

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

