Mumbai Witnesses A Dip In COVID-19 Cases With 903 New Patients; Recovery Rate At 57%

On Tuesday, June 30, Mumbai witnessed a significant dip in cases with 903 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Thus, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 77,197. At present, there are 28,473 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 44,170 after 625 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 36 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 4,554. 57 deaths from the previous period were also added to the overall death tally. 67 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

3,28,621 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till June 29. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.69% from June 23-29. As of June 29, 6318 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 24,424 are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 7724, 804, and 1431 respectively. While there are 750 active containment zones currently, 5875 buildings have been sealed. At present, 14,175 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 41 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 57%.

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

At present, there are 1,74,761 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 90,911 patients have been discharged while 7855 fatalities have been reported. The state government has treated approximately 1.22 lakh COVID-19 patients free of charge under the aegis of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. 1,41,678 patients suffering from cancer, heart and kidney ailments have also been treated for free.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November. He had raised this demand during the video conference with the PM a few days ago. According to him, this scheme would benefit about 7 crore people in Maharashtra.

