Mumbai Witnesses Massive Clean-up Drive On International Coastal Cleanup Day | See Pics

On the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17, clean-up drives were launched in three beaches in Mumbai – Sagar Kutir beach, Rocky beach, and Vesave Koli Samaj Beach from 7 am to 9 am.

Several people with full of energy and enthusiasm participated in the cleanup drive. 'Koli Samaj' also actively participated in this drive. Around 4,000 volunteers came together for the clean-up drive of three beaches which cover around 50 km of the coastal line in Mumbai. Notably, more than 7,50,000 volunteers were associated from all over India with the cleanup of India's 7,500 km coastline.

Several political leaders, actors, celebrities, and different organisations became part of this drive. Indian Coast Guards, NSS, various NGOs, and individuals were also associated with this drive.

Notably, 'My Green Society' has been constantly creating awareness among the citizens about the coastal clean-up and clean & green environment. Youngsters from different schools also became a part of the cleanup drive.

According to reports, a ‘Samudra Puja’ was conducted before the start of the drive. All the social workers pledged to protect the environment, reduce pollution and keep their surroundings clean. Celebrities including Soundarya Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, Anirudh Dave, Kartikeya Malviya, social activist Tarun Rathi, scientist Mukunda Goswami, environmentalists, and students from nearly 20 colleges including nearby Fisheries University-CIFE participated in the event.

Images: Republic

Largest coast clean-up drive held at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

On the other hand, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh flagged off the largest coastal clean drive-up drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. ICG conducted the International Coastal Cleanup drive in Mumbai. The ICG personnel along with more than 2000 children from various colleges and schools cleaned the beaches at various locations of Mumbai like Juhu, Girgaon, Versova, Uttan, Madh Marve, Colaba, Bandra and Worli.

Images: pib.gov.in

International Coastal Clean-up Day

This year, the International Coastal Cleanup(ICC) Day has gained positive momentum due to the Prime Minister’s appeal for mass cleanliness and sanitation drive ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on completing 75 years of Independence. The aim was to conduct a cleanliness drive all along 7,500 km of the Indian coastline at 75 beaches for 75 minutes with special emphasis on Plastic Free Ocean to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) day is conducted in various parts of the world in the third week of September every year under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) in the South Asian Region. The Indian Coast Guard has been co-ordinating ICC activity in India since 2006 to generate awareness among the coastal populace and students towards safe & clean beaches.