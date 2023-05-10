Mumbai: Woman Arrested In Connection With Huband's Killing

The Navi Mumbai police arrested a woman in connection with the killing of her 48-year-old husband whose body was found in a public park in Kalamboli area, an official said on Tuesday. The body of the man was found in the CIDCO garden on Monday morning.

Prima facie, the woman hired killers for the crime, the official said, adding that the motive was being investigated.

The woman was remanded in police custody till May 15.