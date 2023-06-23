Mumbai Woman Dies After Consecutive Heart Surgeries, Family Blames Hospital

A 50-year-old woman died after allegedly undergoing a heart procedure at a private hospital in Mumbai leading to her family to claim that there were problems in the treatment offered to her. The deceased woman's husband said his wife underwent a mitral valve replacement and was doing well for five days, after which her health deteriorated.

Diagnostic tests allegedly indicated that the valve in her heart was not functioning normally, after which she was operated upon again, following which she died, her husband said.

"She was suffering from breathlessness and she used to get tired very quickly following which we took her to the hospital and got her admitted on June 5. Several tests were performed on her which included angiography, blood tests, ECG. As her health was not good, the doctor advised her not to undergo an operation (at the time)," claimed her husband.

"On June 10, we got the go ahead from the hospital and they took her for the surgery. We were given options by the hospital to choose the valve. Several valves were shown, ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹5-6 lakh. We selected a valve priced at around ₹3 lakh and we were assured that this is a better quality valve, post which the valve was implanted in her heart," he added.

'Valve in patient's heart faulty'

The woman underwent the operation on June 10 and came out of the ICU on June 15, according to her husband. "Five days after her surgery, she was shifted to a general ward. That night, she started vomiting and kept vomiting through the night. Her health kept getting worse. Early morning, when the doctor came, he asked us to do a 2D ECHO test," the husband asserted.

"He told us the valve inserted in the heart is faulty and hence they will have to replace it. Earlier, I was given an estimated expense of ₹9 lakh which later was raised to ₹23 lakh. The doctor assured us that the second surgery charge will not be added to it. I was again asked to take the green signal from the department and was made to sign several papers by the hospital before surgery," he added.

"Before the first surgery, I was told there was only one per cent risk but in the second surgery, I was told there is a five per cent risk. I had no option, but to save my wife's life and I agreed with all the terms. She underwent the second open heart surgery on June 17. However, she was not in a conscious state after the operation. She was moving her hands while experiencing pain. The doctor later said she will be given anesthesia so that she can sleep well. Unfortunately after two days, on June 19, my daughter and son went to meet her, and they found no movement."

Husband demands strict police action

After his wife's death, the husband is demanding the Mumbai Police to take strict action against those "responsible for the negligence". "My wife would have been alive if she would have been treated well," the husband said.

However, the hospital, when contacted, stated that it was helping in the investigation. "We deeply regret the incident and offer our heartfelt sympathies to the affected family. We are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation and providing our complete support," the hospital stated.

"The mitral valve replacement was planned and valve options were explained and discussed with the patient, the husband and that all valves used in any surgery at the hospital are Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved," the hospital said. "We always follow the necessary steps to ensure valves are checked again and opened in the operation theatre, during surgery only under the supervision of senior staff. Following the surgery on June 10, the valve function was normal on ECHO, and the patient was shifted to the ICU."

"The patient started walking and eventually was transferred to the ward on June 15. Unfortunately, symptoms of nausea arose on June 16, and a 2-D Echo was done immediately. On examination, it was revealed the valve leaflet has malfunctioned. With the family's consent, we replaced the faulty valve on the following day. The patient’s overall condition was guarded, and despite maintaining stable hemodynamics for 48 hours, she developed a leg clot," the hospital said.

"Subsequently, the patient passed away due to multi-organ dysfunction. The health and safety of our patients are of utmost importance. Our doctors provided real-time progress updates to the family members throughout the pre and post-surgery period," the hospital said in its statement.

A senior Mumbai Police official stated, "We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), we will inquire into this matter and later initiate action as per law."

Senior advocate Mohan Tekavde stressed that before taking any action against the concerned medical professional an independent opinion should be taken. “Before proceeding against a doctor accused of rash or negligent act or omission, according to certain guidelines of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the investigation officer should obtain an independent and competent medical opinion. The said opinion preferably be from a doctor in government service and qualified in that branch of medical practice.”

As per the SC guidelines in Jacob Mathew vs State of Punjab case, a private complaint may not be entertained unless the complainant has produced prima facie evidence before the court as a credible opinion given by another competent doctor to support the charge of rashness or negligence by the accused doctor. The investigating officer should, before proceeding against the doctor accused of rash or negligent act or omission, get an independent and competent medical opinion preferably from a doctor in government service, qualified in that branch of medical practice who can normally be expected to give an unbiased opinion applying the Bolam test to the facts collected in the investigation.