Mumbai: Woman kills son after he hits her for not bringing liquor

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) A 52 year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bludgeoning her son to death with a hammer in Chembur area of Mumbai after he hit her for not bringing liquor for him, police said.

The incident happened in Vashinaka area late Saturday night after Lurthmary Murgeshan and her son Praveen had an argument, an RCF police station official said.

"First Praveen hit her, and then she smashed his head with a hammer. She then locked the flat and told a common friend her son was missing and that she would look for him the next day. She reached a kin's place in Mankhurd, where her husband was sitting, and told them the same story. However, her husband got suspicious," he said.

On Monday afternoon, the couple arrived at their home and Praveen's body was found in a pool of blood, after which police was alerted and the woman was arrested, the official informed. PTI ZA BNM BNM BNM

