Mumbai: Woman Sexually Harassed On Local Train, FIR Registered

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by an unidentified man on a local train in Mumbai, police said on Thursday, adding that the incident took place on a western line route between Charni Road and Grant Road.

The woman boarded the train at Charni Road station on the Borivali-bound train, which left from Churchgate. According to the statement given by the victim, the accused, who boarded at Grant Road station, made lewd gestures at her and used obscene language. Following the incident, the other passengers shouted at the man, but he quickly got off the train.

The incident occured on the night of June 24, but the victim registered the FIR after 4 days. The investigation into the process is underway, and the police have started the search operation to nab the accused.

The GRP (Government Railway Police) has registered the case under Section 354 of the IPC and identified the accused by examining the CCTV footage.

"The search for the accused is underway, and the GRP is trying to locate the accused," GRP official said. "The incident took place on the 24th of June night. The victim reported it after 4 days, following which we registered the case under 354 of the IPC. We have identified the accused. The accused verbally abused the women. This whole thing happened between 1 and 1/2 minutes. We have examined the CCTV footage and identified the accused. We are carrying out a search for the accused," he added.

This is the second incident in Mumbai local around this week; prior to this, a case of Rape was registered by GRP on June 15th. The police had arrested the accused in that case.