Mumbai: Youth Congress Protests At BJP Office As Petrol Price Touches ₹100/L; MVA Spared

After the petrol price in Mumbai reached Rs 100.19 per litre, the Youth Congress workers on Saturday held a protest against the prevailing rates outside the BJP office. The Mumbai Police informed that they have detained approximately 40-50 people including Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui. The protests, while for a just cause, are perhaps wrongfully directed as the state government also has a hand in determining fuel prices and the Congress is a member of the MVA alliance in Maharashtra.

Mumbai | Youth Congress workers hold protest against fuel price hike outside BJP office.



We have detained approx 40-50 people including Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/TF4pHosaaJ — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Protests were also staged by the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress members outside the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in Delhi on Saturday against the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

Mumbai: Petrol crosses Rs 100/ litre

Earlier in May, the petrol prices in Mumbai were increased to Rs 100 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 92.17 per litre. On the other hand, Delhi in May had recorded the rate of Rs 93.94 per litre for petrol and Rs 84.89 per litre for diesel. After May 4, petrol has become Rs 3.54 a litre costlier and diesel Rs 4.16.

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a demonstration against the rising fuel prices by playing a game of cricket outside the BJP office in Dadar East. Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive Member and Mumbai in-charge said, “With Modi as the opening batsman, and Amit Shah at the non-striker’s end, and with Ambani and Adani bowling; the match has already been fixed.

Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP National Joint Secretary, said, “This is a PR Sarkar (a government that runs on public relations), where perception matters more than content. Given that fuel prices have crossed the century mark, the Centre must be called out for refusing to provide any relief to the people of this country.”

Rise of petrol price in India

Currently, people in several cities in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, are paying more than Rs 100 for one litre of petrol, these cities include Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, and Banswara.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that fuel prices should be discussed by both States and the Centre because it's not just the Centre that has duties on petroleum price, states are also charging. While the centre draws revenue, 41% of it goes to the State.

Upsurge in international oil rate

The surge in fuel prices can be attributed to the surge in international oil rates and exorbitant domestic tax structures.

The Indian fuel retailers align pump prices of petrol and diesel with their international benchmark rates of the previous day.

International oil prices over the last months have seen upward and downward movements, while the rates of fuels in India have only moved in an upward direction.

In June 2010, the government deregulated the pricing of petrol, while diesel was deregulated on October 19, 2014. Following this, state-run retailers were free to change pump prices every day.

(Image: ANI)