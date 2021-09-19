Mumbaikars Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesha; Over 400 Idols Immersed Amid COVID Restrictions

The curtains on the Ganpati festival fell on Sunday, marking the last day of the 10 day festival. The popular festival was not celebrated with its regular pop and show due to the COVID-19 restrictions, for a second consecutive year. With COVID-19 guidelines in place, people celebrated the Ganesh Chaturthi as a total of 466 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed till afternoon in waterbodies of Mumbai.

Mumbaikars bid adieu to Lord Ganesh with COVID protocols in place

The festival ended safely as no untoward incident was reported during immersions, a civic official informed PTI. The BMC this time had set up around 173 artificial lakes to facilitate the people for the visarjan ceremony and avoid overcrowding. The other benefit of the artificial lake was to avoid the pollution of water bodies. BMC had also installed idol collection centres and mobile immersion sites at various locations across Mumbai in the wake of the pandemic.



That feeling for seeing him for the last time before he goes is unparalleled. #GaneshVisarjan #JaiShreeGanesh pic.twitter.com/LByRcMKlKD — Vaish (@vaish107) September 19, 2021

In addition, there were 73 immersion areas in natural water bodies inside the municipal borders, with the BMC making the necessary arrangements.



Maharashtra: Scores of people show up at immersion of Mumbai's 'Lalbaugcha Raja' amid heavy police presence.#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/3XBRMZXmaL — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

17 idols from (public) mandals, 444 home Ganesh idols, and five Goddess Gauri idols were immersed in various water bodies here until 12 pm. Nine public pandals, 162 family idols, and three Goddess Gauri statues were drowned in the constructed ponds, according to the official.

Ganesh Visarjan preparation in Mumbai

BMC stated, “Around 715 lifeguards have been appointed at various natural and artificial immersion sites. We have also arranged for 338 nirmalay Kalash to dispose of flowers, followed by 182 mobile nirmalay Kalash. Around 185 mobile control rooms… 144 first aid centres (and) 39 ambulances also have been arranged".

The statement further read, “The BMC has arranged for 145 reception rooms, 84 temporary mobile toilets, 3,707 floodlights, 116 searchlights, 48 observation towers, 36 motorboats, 30 German rafts at natural immersion sites have also been provided.” Along with COVID-19 preventive measures, other arrangements are also made including lighting, cranes, swimmers, ambulance, fire service, and more.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

As of September 19, Maharashtra has reported 3,391 fresh COVID cases with 3,841 recoveries and 80 deaths in a single day. To date, the state has reported a total of 65,18,502 cases with 63,28,561 recoveries and 1,38,469 deaths.

With inputs from PTI

Image: ANI