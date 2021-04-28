Mumbai's BKC Jumbo COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Shuts Down Due To Shortage Of Vaccine

Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Jumbo COVID-19 vaccination centre has been shut down for vaccination on Wednesday as the BKC centre has run out of vaccine stock. This comes just two days ahead of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to inoculate all those above 18 years of age. At present the vaccination centre is inactive. Notice that read 'Vaccines out of stock' were put up outside the BKC centre on Wednesday.

BKC jumbo COVID-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai has run out of stock thus it is not active today. It will open for vaccination as soon as the stock is replenished: BMC



"It will open for vaccination as soon as the stock is replenished," Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

People got to know about the issue after reaching the centre. However, despite the vaccine being out of stock, people gathered in huge numbers outside the centre. On April 20, the vaccination drive at the vaccination centre was earlier halted for the same reason.

Phase-3 Vaccination Registration

Amid the COVID crisis, India will begin its vaccination drive for all those above 18 years of age from May 1. All the eligible citizens can register for vaccination against COVID starting on Wednesday by using the CoWIN platform or Aarogya Setu app-- which will begin at 4 PM. All Indian adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1.

States Announced Free COVID-19 Vaccines

Facing a shortage of essential resources including medical oxygen, anti-viral drugs as well as vaccines few states have taken extraordinary steps to fight the ongoing COVID crisis. From importing vaccines to bearing the cost of large-scale inoculation, States have strengthened efforts to curb the spread of the deadly infection.

Haryana, Maharashtra, Jammu-Kashmir, Rajasthan, Telangana, Sikkim, Bihar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh are the states that have decided to vaccinate its citizens free of cost.

COVID cases in Maharashtra

As per Maharashtra Press Information Bureau, there are 6,74,358 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, with 44,10,085 active case, 36,69,548 recoveries, 66,179 deaths and 2,62,54,737 total tests till date. In last 24 hours, 66,358 new cases were reported, 67,752 recoveries and 895 deaths.

COVID cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,79,97,267

Total recoveries: 1,48,17,371

Death toll: 2,01,187

Active cases: 29,78,709

Total vaccination: 14,78,27,367

