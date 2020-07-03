Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 81,634; Cases Grow At 1.72% From June 26-July 2

With 1372 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Friday, July 3, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 81,634. At present, there are 24,483 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 52,392 after 1698 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 73 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 4,759. 58 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

3,44,968 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till July 2. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.72% from June 26-July 2. As of July 2, 6160 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 24,219 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8425, 927, and 1567 respectively.

While there are 757 active containment zones currently, 6352 buildings have been sealed. 9800 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 12,465 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 41 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 64%.

BJP urges full utilization of COVID-19 testing capacity

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urging for the full COVID-19 testing capacity in the state to be utilised. He stressed that testing was the only way in which the novel coronavirus crisis can be addressed. Referring to Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan's letter dated July 1, he mentioned that the states had been advised to increase their testing on a massive scale. Thereafter, Fadnavis elaborated on the low level of COVID-19 testing in Mumbai. Observing that 1,32,245 COVID-19 tests were conducted in June-i.e 4408 tests daily, the former Maharashtra CM highlighted that the novel coronavirus positivity rate in Mumbai stands at 28%.

Additionally, Fadnavis critiqued the system of declaring deaths from the previous period every day. He called on the administration to complete the death reconciliation process at the earliest and demanded the declaration of the COVID-19 deaths which took place outside the hospitals. The BJP leader contended that a proper system was of utmost importance considering that the novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar, Bhiwandi, Panvel and Navi Mumbai grew by 94%, 166%, 461%, 413%, 1470%, 364%, and 190% respectively in June.

