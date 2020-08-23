Mumbai's Dabbawalas Speak To Republic TV, Express Their Plight Amid COVID Crisis

The Dabbawalas of Mumbai have been a driving force in the city for over 130 years. Bearing rain, heat, cold and even terror attacks these men, clad in white, have served the Mumbaikars by providing meals to over 2 lakh people across the city on a daily basis.

However, the lockdown has been particularly hard on the Dabbawalas. After nearly five months of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, when the entire city came to a standstill, these dabbawalas were rendered helpless with no way to earn a livelihood. Uncertainty of the future is looming large on them.

"Today we are going through a crisis, our 130 years of history is at stake. Through RepublicTV, we want to request people to go to our official website dabbawala.org and donate some money for charity. Five thousand dabbawalas are going through a crisis. Even the railways have stopped operations. They were our lifelines as well. Please help us, we need help," said Dabbawala Enterprises Limited President Sandeep S Gaikar.

Read: Mumbai Dabbawalas Seek Cash Assistance From Maharashtra Govt As Lockdown Dries Up Income

The Dabbawalas explained that even as work resumes and the city re-opens, life will not be easy for them. "We don't even know when our situation will improve. How many people will ask for us again, we don't know. There is no sense of security when it comes to our livelihood," said Sandeep.

Read: Chef Vikas Khanna Organising Food Distribution Drive For Mumbai's Dabbawalas, Widows In Vrindavan

Over the last three years, the Dabbawala Enterprises Limited has inculcated major reforms to better the lives of the fellow dabbawalas who give their all to serve the citizens of the city. Under the NGO that they have set up, Rs 10 lakh of insurance is provided to each dabbawala and Rs 1 lakh is provided for medical care. They have also introduced salary slips initiating organised reforms in their business.

"We are very worried since our income has stopped. We also have a family, our children need to go to school. There is no income. Some celebrities came and went, but no change was brought to our lives. Yes, we have got some ration and small donations of about 800-1000, but that is not enough for us," Sandeep added.

Today, with their legacy of 130 years on stake, Dabbawalas need help. You can donate generously to help them on their official site www.Dabbawala.org.

Read: Suniel Shetty And Sanjay Dutt Provide Food To Mumbai's Dabbawalas Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Read: COVID-19 Claims Life Of Mumbai Dabbawala