Mumbai's Dharavi Reports 1st Case Of Omicron Variant; Maharashtra's Tally Now 11

As the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of Omicron variant have been increasing since two men aged 66 years and 46 years old tested positive for the new Coronavirus variant in Karnataka on December 2. In a recent update, Dharavi has reported its first Omicron case on Friday, December 10, taking the total tally of this new variant of COVID-19 in India to 26.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed that the traveller returned from Tanzania, tested positive for the new variant, and is currently hospitalised at the SevenHills Hospital in the city. The BMC said,

"The patient is asymptomatic and is not vaccinated; currently admitted at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai. Two people who had come to receive the patient have been traced as well".

Earlier on December 5, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and officials had suspected that he might be carrying the Omicron variant. While Mayor Kishori Pednekar said in a press conference, “His sample has been sent for genome sequencing. He is currently admitted to a hospital. His close contacts are being investigated. People need not worry. I feel there are no cases of Omicron in Mumbai".

Omicron cases in India

Earlier in the day, Joint Health Secretary informed that according to the latest statement issued by the Union Health Ministry, 25 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in India as of Dec 10. The Omicron variant is reported in a total of four states and a Union territory including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Delhi.

As per the Health Ministry's data, Maharashtra is on the top of the list with a total of 11 cases reported so far followed by Rajasthan (9) and Karnataka (2), and Gujarat (3). While Delhi has reported one case each.

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Friday, December 10, reported 8,503 fresh coronavirus infections with 7,678 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.27%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.36%.

To date, the country has administered 131.18 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Image: UNSPLASH)