Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School Receives Bomb Threat Call; Accused Tracked, To Be Nabbed

Republic TV on Wednesday learned that Dhirubhai Ambani school in the Bandra Kurla Complex area in Mumbai received a bomb threat call on January 10, Tuesday at around 4.30 pm. Sources said that the caller informed about having a 'time bomb' planted, after which they disconnected the call.

After some time, the caller again called on the landline of the school and said that he called and threatened to blow up the school so that he could be caught by the police. According to sources, the caller said that his name would be on social media and would be noticed by the Ambanis if he was caught.

Later, the school informed the police in this regard and based on the complaint of the school, the BKC police registered a case under section 505(1)(B) and 506 of the IPC against the unknown caller. Notably, the caller has claimed that he is in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, according to Mumbai police, the caller has been traced and an investigation has been initiated to arrest the accused soon.