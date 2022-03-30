Mumbai's Joint Commissioners of Police to be on night duty twice a month

Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Senior police officers in Mumbai, including Joint Commissioners of Police, will have to do night duty once every 15 days, officials said on Wednesday.

A circular in this regard has been issued by Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who took charge of his post a month ago.

In the circular, Pandey has instructed all the five Joint Commissioners of Police - looking after Law and Order, Crime, Administration, Traffic and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) - and all Additional Commissioners of Police to take up night duty, an official said.

According to the official, officers of the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police will supervise night duty once in 10 days, whereas joint CPs will oversee 'nakabandis' (setting up road blocks) and other operations.

Earlier, mostly Deputy Commissioners of Police used to be on night duty in various zones to oversee law and order in the city, he said, adding the new instructions will be implemented soon. PTI DC RSY RSY

