Mumbai's Public Transportation Gets Boost; ROPAX, Water Taxi Services To Start By December

In a key development, the Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Manuskh Mandaviya in a review meeting with other officials of the Ministry, Chairperson of Mumbai Port and officials of Maharashtra Maritime Board on Wednesday, decided to operationalize 4 new routes for ROPAXferry services and 12 new routes of Water Taxi by December 2021. This decision was taken to promote eco-friendly waterways transportation and reduce the traffic load of the crowded roads.

4 new routes of ROPAXferry services

The new ROPAXferry services will reduce the road journey of 34km to Nerul to 24 km and the travel time from 1.25 to 1 hour, the road journey of 134 km to Kashid to 60 km and the travel time of 3.5 hours to 2 hours and the road journey of 60km to Mora to 10 km and the travel time of 1.5 hours to .5 hours. The distance between Karanja and Rewas of 70 Km will also be reduced to 3km and the travel time of 1.5 hours to 15 minutes because of the new ROPAXferry services.

The successful operation of ROPAXferry services from Bhaucha Dhakka to Mandwa, which reduced the road journey of 110 km to about 18 km, thereby reducing the travel time of daily commuters from about 3-4 hours to merely one hour, pushed the ministry to plan four new routes for ROPAXferry services.

12 new routes of Water Taxi

Besides this, 12 new routes of Water Taxi has also been planned. Of the 12 new routes, the origin point of 8 is Domestic Cruise Terminal, and have destinations set at Nerul, Belapur, Vashi, Airoli, Rewas, Karanja, Dharamtar and KanhojiAngre Island. The origin point of 2 is Belapur and the remaining others is Vashi and have destinations set at Thane and Gateway of India. All the 12 routes are going to considerably reduce the distance and the travel time.

Announcing the new ROPAXferry service and Water Taxi routes, Mandaviya stated, "The operationalization of new waterways routes is a big step towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of harnessing waterways and integrating them with the economic development of the country. It will open up new opportunities and avenues to create an ecosystem and network of such ROPAX services and Water Taxi services at numerous other routes in all coastal states."

(Credits-PTI)