Mundka Fire: 26 Killed, Many Feared Trapped; Owner Of Building Taken Into Custody

In a tragic incident, 26 people died after a massive fire broke out in a building near Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday evening. A total of 24 fire engines were at the site to douse the flames. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials have said that a woman's body was also found inside the building. So far, 10 people are injured in the fire at the three-story commercial building.

DFS Atul Garg revealed that the fire was reported at 4:40 PM and it was first spotted near pillar 544 of the metro station. Initially, a total of 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot, and later another 14 were sent to bring the blaze under control. The Police deployed with the area being cordoned off.

Delhi Fire: Death toll reaches 26

The Delhi Police said that on preliminary inquiry, it was learned the affected building was typically used for commercial purposes such as providing office space for companies. DFS Garg told Republic Bharat that some people are still trapped inside the commercial building and so far a total of 19 bodies were recovered. He added that the third floor is yet to be searched.

#BREAKING | Massive fire erupts in Delhi's Mundka; people use ropes to escape burning building. Watch here - https://t.co/YaX1X5PlVs pic.twitter.com/IB4tKwI7Ea — Republic (@republic) May 13, 2022

The Delhi Police have stated that the owner of the company is in police custody and sincere efforts are being made to control the situation. They added that a total of 09 fire brigades present at the spot and are trying to control the situation and amublance facility is also available at the spot for providing immediate medical assistance to the victim

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, black fumes can be seen billowing out of the windows of the building. From the windows, people can be seen being brought down from the JCB. Also, a few are seen trying to get out of the building by slipping down a rope. It is unclear as to how many people are still trapped inside the building.