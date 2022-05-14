Mundka Fire: Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Ex-gratia To Kin Of Victims; Orders Probe

In a key development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrived at the spot where a major fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in west Delhi. CM Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to families who lost their loved ones to fire. So far, 27 bodies have been recovered and 25 have been identified while 29 people are reported to be missing.

Speaking on the unfortunate fire incident, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed reporters, "Delhi government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident. Families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakhs compensation while the injured will be given Rs 50,000 compensation." He further added that those guilty won't be spared.

"It was a massive fire, many people were killed, and their bodies were charred to the extent that they couldn't be identified. We have deployed help to identify the missing & the dead", he further added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg spoke about the rescue operations which are currently underway and said, "We sent 8 tenders, 25, and then 30. 125 people were involved in rescue ops. 27 bodies were recovered yesterday. In the morning, we have found some remains, the toll can reach 29-30."

Kejriwal expresses grief over Mundka fire incident

Taking to Twitter on May 13, Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the Delhi fire incident and wrote, "Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all".

Mundka fire

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi in the evening hours of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. In the latest update pertaining to the incident, the fire was brought under control after more than seven hours and the focus is now on rescue operations. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per the reports, more than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said a few people were rescued by breaking the windows in and using ropes.

In a recent update, police have detained company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel who owned a firm on the first floor and manufactured CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. DCP Sameer Sharma has stated that the owner of the building identified as Manish Lakra is currently absconding and will be nabbed soon.

(Image: PTI/ANI)