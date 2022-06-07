Mundka Fire: Forensic Team To Hand Over DNA Sample Report Of Victims To Delhi Police Soon

In a massive update pertaining to the Mundka fire which was responsible for claiming over 25 lives, Delhi's Forensic Science and Laboratory team has handed over the DNA samples reports to the Delhi police squad. Notably, the forensic team collected blood samples from 26 blood relatives of the victims. It is pertinent to mention here that some of the reports of the samples were handed over to the Delhi police yesterday, while the remaining will be handed over by today.

Families wait for the bodies of victims

Over three weeks after the Mundka fire disaster, the relatives of several victims are yet to be handed over the mortal remains of their loved ones. On May 13, a huge fire raced through a four-story structure in Mundka, Delhi, killing at least 27 people and injuring many more.

Family members of many victims stated that they have become "exhausted" as, despite their countless visits to hospitals and police stations, they are yet to be handed over the remains of their loved ones. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said they are expecting the results of forensic tests by next week. One of the victim's father said that they have accepted the bitter fact that their daughter is not with them anymore.

"Now we are being forced to fight for her remains. We want to say goodbye properly to her and perform all the rituals so that her soul can rest in peace," he said.

Mundka fire

On the evening hours of May 13, a large fire destroyed a three-story building near the Mundka metro station in West Delhi, killing 27 people. The fire started on the first level and quickly spread throughout the structure, displacing more than 70 people. After 7 hours of fighting, the flames were doused. The catastrophe was caused by a number of errors, including a lack of firefighting apparatus and a blocked stairway, according to the original assessment.

All the three accused pertaining to the fire have been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.