Mundka Fire: NHRC Seeks Report From Delhi Govt; To Send Probe Team To Site Of Incident

In the latest development, the NHRC took suo-motu cognizance of the Mundka fire incident and demanded a report from the Delhi govt within 2 weeks while deciding to send a probe team to the spot. The Commission, citing media reports, stated the fire incident seemed to be a gross violation of human rights. On the evening of May 13, a massive fire took hold of the four-storey building near the Mundka metro station in Delhi, in which 27 people including 21 women and 6 men were charred to death. The owner of the building Manish Lakra has been arrested by the police.

The NHRC in a statement said, "The commission has issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi to submit a report to the commission within two weeks including action taken against the responsible authorities / officers, fixing the culpability and status of disbursement of the relief / rehabilitation granted by the government if any."

NHRC to send investigation team

Apart from seeking a report from the government, NHRC has also asked the Director-General to immediately send a team to probe the incident, "Looking into the gravity of the matter and observing that the authorities appeared to have least bothered on its earlier recommendations in similar incidents in the past, the commission has also asked its Director-General to send a team immediately to conduct an on the spot investigation in the matter," the commission further citing media reports said the building didn't have an approved plan and the factory operating in the building also didn't have any license.

Furthermore, it has come to the notice of the commission, that there are many more such buildings operating in the state. Even to the extent, there are lanes that are too narrow for the fire tenders to enter due to indiscriminate unauthorized constructions. NHRC also took note of the inaction by the authorities on the recommendations made by the Special Task Force (STF) into the fire incident in the Anaj Mandi area in 2019 which claimed the lives of 43 people.

Mundka fire claims lives of 21 women and 6 men

The Delhi Fire Services after a massive effort of seven hours doused the fire that engulfed the commercial building in the evening hours of May 13, in which 27 people have died. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10 Lakh compensation to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 compensation to the injured. Kejriwal has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.