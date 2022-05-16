Last Updated:

Mundka Fire Probe: Accused Manish Lakra Sent To 2 Day Police Custody For Further Inquiry

Accused Manish Lakra has been granted two days of Police custody for further investigation of a massive fire that claimed 27 lives.

Written By
Vidyashree S
Delhi

Image: PTI/Pixabay


In the recent update pertaining to the Mundka fire investigation, accused Manish Lakra has been sent to two days of Police custody for further investigation into a massive fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in West Delhi, which claimed the lives of 27 people. The absconding owner of the said building, Lakra was detained following multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana, carried out by the dedicated team of Outer District under the close supervision of the DCP/Outer District. 

Earlier on May 14, the Delhi police arrested company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel, who owned a firm on the first floor of the building and manufactured CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. 

An FIR was registered under sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment),34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Mundka fire

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi in the evening hours of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. In the latest update pertaining to the incident, the fire was brought under control after more than seven hours and the focus is now on rescue operations. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment. 

As per the reports, more than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said a few people were rescued by breaking the windows in and using ropes.

So far, 27 bodies have been recovered and 25 have been identified while 29 people are reported to be missing. 

Earlier on May 14, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrived at the spot to learn about the rescue operations and ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. 

Delhi CM Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to families who lost their loved ones to fire and Rs 50,000 compensation to those who have sustained injuries. 

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)

Tags: Delhi, Mundka fire, Manish Lakra
First Published:
