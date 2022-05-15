Mundka Fire Tragedy: Delhi Police Details Rescue Efforts That Helped Save Over 50 People

Two days after a massive fire at a building outside Delhi's Mundka metro station claimed 27 lives, Delhi Police, on May 15, addressed the press and briefed about the rescue efforts and subsequent investigations into the tragedy. The owner of the building, Manish Lakra, who was able to flee the scene with his family, has been arrested.

Addressing the press, Delhi DCP (outer) Sameer Sharma said, "As people were trapped inside the building, the police cracked the glass panels of the adjacent building and rescued the people. Meanwhile, the fire tenders also arrived at the spot. Subsequently, the police and fire personnel together helped rescue 50-60 people. However, some people who got trapped on the 2-3 floor died, whose bodies were recovered later in a gruesome condition. The incident happened in building number 193 opposite pillar no 544."

The owner Manish Lakra along with his family, including his wife, mother and two children stayed on the top floor of the four-storey building.

"They managed to rescue themselves along with the 50-60 other people. However 27 people were trapped and then died subsequently," DCP Sharma said.

Manish Lakra arrested

The owner of the building Manish Lakra who was able to flee the scene with his family was later apprehended by the Delhi police after conducting multiple raids in Haryana and Delhi. The dedicated team of Outer District, under the close supervision of DCP/Outer District, arrested Lakra.

Earlier on May 14, the Delhi police arrested company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel who owned a firm on the first floor and manufactured CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. An FIR has been registered under sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment),34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The Delhi Fire Services after a massive effort of seven hours doused the fire that engulfed the commercial building in the evening hours of May 13, in which 27 people have died. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10 Lakh compensation to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 compensation to the injured. Kejriwal has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident

(Image: Republic)