Mundka Fire Tragedy: North Delhi Civic Body Suspends 3 Officials, Submits Survey Report

In a key development in connection with the Mundka fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday suspended three officials in the Narenla Zone for alleged laxity in duty. NDMC also added that it identified another 44 establishments running without a valid health trade license and a no-objection certificate from the fire department in the region. Earlier, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court granted one-day police custody of the accused and owners of the complex Manish Lakra, Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has suspended three officials in the Narenla Zone for alleged laxity in duty. According to an official statement, Licensing Inspector Sandeep Kaushik, Section Officer of General Branch S K Sharma, and Section Officer of House Tax Department B R Meena of the Narela Zone were suspended as an aftermath of the Mundka fire tragedy. Notably, a survey was completed in the three zones of the North Delhi civic body in non-conforming and conforming areas.

"Prima facie, it appears to be laxity on the part of the officials of general branch, house tax department and erstwhile building department of the then Najafgarh Zone of unified MCD," the statement confirming the suspension of the officials said. "To prevent recurrence of such incident, all Deputy Commissioners of Zones and officers of Factory Licensing Department and Health Department have been directed to carry out a detailed survey of unauthorized factory units and restaurants operating in non-conforming areas and without proper FIR/NOC and Health Licence etc," the statement added.

Following the survey in three zones of the North Delhi civic body, the officials informed that several buildings were found functioning without licences. "In City SP zone, 44 units were found running without licence and 18 without fire NOC. In Rohini zone, 20 units were found operating in non-conforming areas and 20 without Fire NOC,” the statement said.

Mundka fire tragedy

In the evening hours of May 13, a massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi claiming the lives of 27 people. The fire was brought under control after more than seven hours and the focus is now on rescue operations. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per the reports, more than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said a few people were rescued by breaking the windows and using ropes. So far, 27 bodies have been recovered and 25 have been identified while 29 people are reported to be missing. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to families who lost their loved ones to fire and Rs 50,000 compensation to those who have sustained injuries.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI