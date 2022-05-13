Mundka Metro Fire: PM Modi, President Kovind Grieve Loss Of Lives As 26 Die In Blaze

In the latest development, over 26 people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a building near Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday evening. A total of 24 fire engines were at the site to douse the flames. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on learning the news, condoled the fire incident at the commercial building near Mundka Metro station.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted, "Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wrote, "The incident of fire in Delhi's Mundka is very sad. I am in constant touch with the concerned officials, the administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. NDRF is also reaching there soon. Our priority is to evacuate people and provide immediate treatment to the injured."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted on Mundka Metro fire and said that he is constantly in touch with the officers. He said, "Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, reacting on Mundka fire news, wrote, "Deeply saddened at the loss of lives in the devastating fire accident in Delhi’s Mundka. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & pray for speedy recovery of those injured."

Mundka Metro Fire: Death toll reaches 26

26 people have died after the fire broke out at 4:40 PM in a building near Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday evening. A total of 24 fire engines were at the site to douse the flames. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials have said that a woman's body was also found inside the building. So far, 10 people are injured in the fire at the three-story commercial building.

The fire was first spotted near pillar 544 of the metro station. Initially, a total of 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot, and later another 14 were sent to bring the blaze under control. The Police deployed with the area being cordoned off. The Delhi Police said that on preliminary inquiry, it was learned the affected building was typically used for commercial purposes such as providing office space for companies.

DFS Garg told Republic Bharat that some people are still trapped inside the commercial building and so far a total of 19 bodies were recovered. He added that the third floor is yet to be searched.

The Delhi Police have stated that the owner of the company is in police custody and sincere efforts are being made to control the situation. They added that a total of 09 fire brigades present at the spot and are trying to control the situation and amublance facility is also available at the spot for providing immediate medical assistance to the victim. "Fire fighting operation has been concluded. Rescue operation continues, it will take time given the vastness of the area," said Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service