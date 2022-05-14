A fire tragedy hit a building in Delhi's Mundka area on Friday, May 13. In the flames that started engulfing the building near pillar number 544 of the metro station at around 4:40 pm, at least 27 people lost their lives. But the probability of the death toll rising is high, as the rescue operation is underway, and over 29 people- 24 women & 5 men are still reported missing. At this point, what caused the fire is a question that is looming, and to find the answer Republic's investigation team reached the spot and spoke to the victims & eyewitnesses.

"My mother had been looking for me for over an hour, I was lying there unconscious...Thankfully, someone saw me, picked me up and brought me home," a victim said, recollecting the ordeal of being stuck in a burning four-storey building.

Another victim said, "When the power was cut-off, we came downstairs to see what happened, there was smoke everywhere...Some people broke the glasses of the building, so we jumped off the third floor...Many, however, remained trapped and could not escape."

'Fire Brigade, Ambulance was an hour late'

"At around 4 O'clock we were all together, a meeting was underway when the fire broke out...There was smoke everywhere...We did not know what happened, how it happened...Just that, everybody started panicking. My friend...she lives right behind my house and has small children...Her husband also did not return, and now she is also nowhere to be found. There are 3 to 4 of my acquaintances who are missing. No one is to be seen...I checked all hospital," a victim said. Blaming the administration, she added, "Fire brigade came late, Ambulance came late...After multiple calls, they came."

An eyewitness, while speaking to Republic, said, "I was sitting there outside around 4:15 PM when we got to know about the fire. We rushed to get ropes...Helped people come down, but still can't say with surety how many were saved, and how many were burnt alive there...There were many inside the building...Fire Brigade came after an hour."

'No one giving inputs of the missing'

"I got a call around the evening that a fire has broken out in Madhu's building...When I reached the spot, there were massive flames billowing...Asked there about her, but could not get details. Even today, around 3 times we have come to know her whereabouts, but have no information on whether she is dead or alive," said a panicked relative.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Two people, Harish Goel and Varun Goel, have also been arrested in connection with the incident. Manish Lakra, who was identified as the owner of the building, is currently absconding, as per the police.