Mundra Drug Haul: Gujarat ATS Seizes Heroin Worth Over Rs 350 Crore; Probe Underway

In a massive drug bust, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad on Tuesday seized nearly 75.3 kg of heroin estimated to be worth over Rs 350 crore from a container near the Mundra port in Kutch district. As the search operation continues, the quantity and value of the seized contraband are likely to rise.

Based on a specific tip-off, the ATS searched a shipping container, which arrived from abroad a few days ago and was kept at a container freight station outside the port. Over 75 kg of heroin was found concealed in rolls of carbon paper to escape X-ray detection.

In the recent past, various state and central agencies, including the ATS and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), have seized drugs worth crores of rupees from shipping containers arriving at Gujarat ports from other countries.

717.3 kgs drug seizure in 2022

The DRI, in September last year, seized nearly 3,000 kg of heroin, believed to have originated in Afghanistan and worth about Rs 21,000 crore in global markets, from two containers at the Mundra port. In May this year, the DRI seized 56 kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth around Rs 500 crore, from a container near the same port.

In April, 205.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,439 crore was seized from a container near the Kandla port in Kutch. Around the same time, the Gujarat ATS and DRI in a joint operation recovered nearly 90 kg of heroin worth Rs 450 crore from a shipping container that arrived from Iran at the Pipavav port in Amreli district.

So far 16 Pakistani nationals and 3 Afghani nationals have been nabbed this year in connection with drug seizures worth Rs 3,586.5 crores.

(With inputs from agency)