Mundra Port Case: NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 16, Unearths Link Of Pak Terror Funding

The National Investigating Agency, on Monday, March 14, filed a chargesheet against sixteen accused in the Mundra Port Drug Bust case. The charge sheet was filed in the NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, Gujarat under the relevant IPC Sections- 120B, 466 & 471 and Sections 8(c), 21(c), 23(c) & 29 of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985; and sections 17, 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act, 1967.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NIA has further highlighted that some of the accused in the drug smuggling case had links with banned terrorist outfits based in Pakistan. During the investigation, the national agency further discovered that the conspirators involved in the crime had been smuggling the drugs in cahoots with foreign entities to fund terror outfits based in Pakistan to conspire anti-India activities.

NIA discovers links of conspirators with Pakistan based terror organizations

NIA has propounded that the accused - Mohammad Hasan Hussain Dad and Mohammad Hasan Dad (both Afghan Nationals) and some other co-conspirators had links with banned terror organisations based in Pakistan.

“It also surfaced during the investigation that the proceeds of crime were channelled back to foreign entities with the help of co-conspirators through hawala channels for terror funding purposes of Pakistan based terror outfits for use in anti-India activities,” NIA revealed in a statement.

Out of 16 accused- 10 are Afghan Nationals, one is Iranian and the remaining 5 are Indians.

The 10 arrested are:

1) Machavaram Sudhaka, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

2) Durga Purna Govindaraju, Kolapakkam, Chennai , Tamil Nadu

3) Rajkumar Perumal, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

4) Mohammad Khan Akhlaqi (Afghan national),

5) Pradeep Kumar R/O Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, UP

6) Said Mohammad Hussaini (Afghan national),

7) Fardin Amery (Afghan national),

8) Sobhan Aryanfar (Afghan national),

9) Alokozai Mohammad Khan (Afghan national),

10) Murtaza Hakimi (Afghan national)

The 6 absconding accused charge-sheeted include Mohammad Hussain Dad (Afghan national), Mohammad Hassan Dad (Afghan national), Javad Najafi (Iranian national), Najibullah Khan Khalid (Afghan national), Esmat Ullah Honari (Afghan national), Abdul Hadi Alizada (Afghan national).

2988.21 Kgs of Narcotics substance (Heroin) seized at Mundra Port

The case dates back to September 12, 2021, when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.21 kg (almost 3 tonnes) of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port. As per reports, the heroin was imported by a trading company registered in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and was declared as semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat. The heroin that came packed in plastic pipes painted to resemble bamboos was claimed to be taken to Delhi, after which, it was to be taken to other states, particularly Punjab.



During the investigation, it was established that the smuggling of narcotics into India was carried out earlier as well by the same set of accused persons. These include offences registered by the DRI Delhi zonal unit, wherein 16.105 Kg of Heroin was seized from a warehouse in Delhi; and a case FIR filed in July 2021 in Hoshiarpur, Punjab wherein 20.250 kg of Heroin was seized. These two offences were subsumed in the instant case as connected offences.

