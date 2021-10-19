Mundra Port Drug Bust: 3 Accused Sent To 10-day NIA Custody; Hawala Transactions Suspected

In a key development in connection with the Mundra port drug bust case, a special court in Ahmedabad on Monday remanded three accused persons - M Sudhakaran, Durga Vaishali and Rajkumar P to NIA for 10 days. This pertains to the seizure of 2988.21 kg of heroin by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from two containers at Gujarat's Mundra port on around 13 September. The consignment containing the drug worth Rs.21,000 crore in the global market is said to be of Afghanistan origin and was shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to the Mundra Port.

Reportedly, the heroin was concealed in the consignment of semi-processed talc stones imported by Vijayawada-registered Aashi Trading Company. While Sudhakaran and Vaishali who allegedly ran this firm were initially arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the NIA took over the case on 6 October. Booked under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they now face charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act as well.

As per sources, the NIA will conduct further investigation to ascertain whether the Aashi Trading Company was involved in smuggling drugs on earlier occasions too. It is likely to retrace the earlier cases in this regard and examine the money angle involved. Sources also revealed that the NIA has reasons to suspect that the money earned from drugs was being transferred to a person named Muhaummad Hussaini via hawala transactions.

Seizure by central agencies

Before the case was transferred to the NIA, the DRI had arrested 8 persons including 4 Afghans and one Uzbek national. It also carried out follow-up operations in New Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mandvi, Gandhidham, and Vijayawada. This led to the recovery of 16.1 kilograms of heroin from a godown in Delhi, 10.2 kilograms of powder suspected to be cocaine and 11 kilograms of substance suspected to be heroin from a residential place in Noida. On 12 October, the NIA raided 5 places in Lajpat Nagar, Alipur, Khera Kalan, New Delhi and Noida and seized incriminating documents, items and articles.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera described the drug seizure as a serious incident for India. He remarked, "It is a conspiracy to throw our youth into drug addiction. The money made through the sales of these drugs in India is used to fuel terrorism against our nation. This issue is serious and raises a lot of questions". Meanwhile, the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited announced that it will no longer accept EXIM containerized cargo from Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.