Mundra Port Drug Haul Case: DRI Detains Another Suspect From Coimbatore

In a major update in the Mundra Port drugs haul case, another suspect has been detained from Coimbatore. According to sources, the suspect had been in Iran to coordinate the smuggling from the country's Bandar Abbas Port. The case is being investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The update comes after the DRI and the customs carried out a joint operation and busted a major drug haul wherein over 3,000 kgs of heroin from two containers was seized at the port.

Moreover, sources added that the person detained from Coimbatore was working in Iran and coordinating with foreign suppliers. The drugs originated in Afghanistan and were camouflaged as Talcum Powder. It was loaded into the containers at Iran's Bandar Abbas Port. Meanwhile, sources have also informed that the detainee will be produced before the court where officials will seek his remand for questioning, as the investigation continues.

In addition, it is also believed that the authorities are investigating the case and looking for a possible international link. The authorities have already arrested a total of 8 persons including 4 Afghans, one Uzbek national and three Indians, including the holder of the Importer-Exporter Code.

Mundra Port Drug Bust: ED registers money laundering case

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering in the Mundra Drug Bust Case, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. In addition, the central agency is likely to investigate the people or syndicate behind this heroin smuggling, identify proceeds of crime, and may also attach assets of the accused if necessary.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) to launch a money-laundering investigation into the recent seizure of nearly 3,000 kgs of heroin from two containers at Mundra port in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/NuIwCghe7C — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

Adani Group issues statement on Mundra Port Drug Bust

The Adani Group on Wednesday issued a statement pertaining to the Mundra Port drug bust after it was subjected to a massive social media campaign. Issuing the statement on Twitter, the Adani Group said that a joint operation was carried out by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs on September 16, 2021. The operation led to a major bust wherein a large cache of contraband heroin from two containers arrived from Afghanistan at the Mundra Port.

The Adani Group has hailed the authorities for seizing the contraband shipment and apprehending the accused. The statement further added that only government authorities like Customs and DRI are allowed to open, examine and seize the unlawful cargo. It further said that port operators in the country are not authorised to examine a container as their role is limited to running the port.