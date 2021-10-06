Mundra Port Drug Haul: NIA Takes Over Probe Into 3000 Kg Heroin Recovery

On the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the probe in the Mundra probe drug haul case in which 3000 kg of Heroin was seized. In the statement accessed by Republic Media Network, it is mentioned that the central agency is taking over the probe under section 120 B IPC, section 8 (C), 23 of NDPS Act, and section 17, 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against accused Machavaram Sudhakaran, Durga PV Govindaraju, Rajkumar P and others.

The case relates to the seizure of 2988.21 Kgs of Narcotics substance (Heroin) seized at Mundra Port, Gujarat disguised as a consignment of ‘Semi-processed Talc stones’ originating from Afghanistan which had arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran. "Pursuant to the registration of the case, requisite actions as per law for the expeditious investigation of the case have been initiated," the statement read.

#BREAKING | NIA to takeover Mundra port drug bust case in which 3,000 kg of drugs was seized; Watch here for more updates https://t.co/oefJxIyYqd pic.twitter.com/37JiZbrx9Z — Republic (@republic) October 6, 2021

2988.21 Kgs of Narcotics substance (Heroin) seized at Mundra Port

On September 12, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.21 kg (almost 3 tonnes) of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port. As per reports, the heroin was imported by a trading company registered in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and was declared as semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat. The heroin that came packed in in plastic pipes painted to resemble bamboos was alleged to be taken to Delhi, after which it was to be taken to other states, especially Punjab.

A couple- Machavaram Sudhakar and his wife Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaisali, were arrested by the DRI in the case on September 17. The DRI also arrested Coimbatore resident Rajkumar P the following day, on September 18.

The role of Adani Group, which owns the Mundra port, had also come in the scanner. The group to clarify its stand had issued a statement. In the statement, the group had said, "The law empowers the Government of India's competent authorities such as the customs and the DRI to open, examine and seize the lawful cargo. No port operator across the country can examine a container. Their role is limited to running the port." The group had added, "We sincerely hope that this statement will put to rest the motivated malicious and false propaganda being run against the Adani Group."