Municipal Councillor Arrested In Jaipur For Taking Rs 30,000 Bribe

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a municipal councillor in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

According to a bureau statement, Ram Kishore, the councilor of Ward 123 of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, sought the bribe from the complainant to not disrupt the construction work on his plot and not getting it demolished by authorities.

After verification of the complaint, the bureau laid a trap on Saturday and caught the councilor red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 30,000, the statement added.

The accused was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and was being interrogated, it said.