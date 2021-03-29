Municipal Councilor And Guard Killed As Terrorrists Attack Administration At J&K's Sopore

In yet another dastardly terrorist attack in the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, two people were killed. A block development council member and his personal security guard succumbed and another civilian was injured when terrorists attacked the municipality office in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir. The DDC chairperson was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries as well.

According to PTI, terrorists opened fire on the BDC member Reyaz Ahmad and his guard Shafat Ahmad, leaving the duo dead on the spot. Former Chief Minister of J&K Omar Abdullah tweeted "News coming in of a terrorist attack on the municipal office in Sopore. My unequivocal condemnation of this attack together with my sympathies for the deceased & prayers for the injured."



The police have cordoned off the area and a manhunt has been launched to track down the assailants. More details are awaited.