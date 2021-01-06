Muradnagar Roof Collapse: Docs Show Local Body Cognized Of Faults In Cemetery Construction

A day after the Ghaziabad Police arrested absconding contractor in connection with the collapse of the Muradnagar cemetery, it has been learnt that a complaint had been lodged during its construction pointing out certain faulty lines. In the complaint copy accessed, the complainant has highlighted the use of dubious material for the construction of the cemetery. The letter dated July 10, 2020, was written by Vijay Pal to the Municipality and has now raised questions over the negligence of senior officers.

The development comes a day after the Ghaziabad Police nabbed absconding contractor Ajay Tyagi. Tyagi was arrested on Monday night after the Ghaziabad SSP announced a reward of Rs 25,000 in exchange for any information leading to his arrest. Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that after 36 hours of search, they have arrested all the accused and their statements have been recorded and further probe is being carried.

The roof collapse on Sunday claimed the lives of 25 individuals and left many injured. The incident took place in the morning when around 50 people, who had come to attend last rites of a fruit-seller, took shelter under the newly-built roof, to save themselves from getting drenched in the rain, but the roof suddenly collapsed, trapping all of them inside.

Taking note of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought a report on the incident from the Meerut Divisional Commissioner and the Additional Director General of Police. The CM has also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Moreover, as per sources, the UP CM has directed officials to impose the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on the accused and recover the losses from the contractor and engineer guilty. The UP CM also ordered the contractor to be blacklisted and a notice has been issued to the District Magistrate and Commissioner, as per sources.

