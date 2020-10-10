Muraleedharan calls for 'coordinated efforts' from NAM against COVID-19 pandemic

NAM countries must work to reduce the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable sections of society, Minister of State for external affairs V Muraleedharan said on October 9. Addressing the 75th General Assembly Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, Murleedharan asserted that the strength of NAM “family lies in its diversity”, shared development, and its youthful population.

"Today, as we contend with yet another grave challenge, it is these very principles of solidarity and cooperation that will guide the way. COVID-19 has reminded us of our interconnectedness, and dependence on each other. We cannot fight this adversary alone," he said.

Coordinated efforts aginst the pandemic

Calling for coordinated fights against the pandemic, the lawmaker said that the country must work together to reduce the socio-economic impact of the pandemic on the “most vulnerable sections” of our society. “NAM's unique tradition of promoting South-South cooperation can provide a way out as societies look to rebuild and regenerate in the wake of this crisis," he added.

In his address, he also called for solidarity amid the member states. Substantiating his point, he said that if the NAM movement becomes concentrated on “bilateral grievances”, then it would soon become weak and irrelevant. His remarks come as the coronavirus pandemic has spread to infect over 69,06,151 people out of which 8,93,592 are still active, A total of 1,06,490 are dead while 59,06,069 have recovered from the lethal infection. In the latest development, the Israeli envoy to India said that India has a very strong relative advantage to be manufacturing hub for the COVID-19 vaccine, test kits.

Image credits: VMBJP/Twitter