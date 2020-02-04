Murder Accused Joins Uttarakhand Police, Gets Caught After 19 Years

Man accused of murder managed to join the Uttarakhand police force and continued to serve for 19 years before getting caught, local media reported. Mukesh Kumar, who worked as a constable in the Uttarakhand police department was posted at different locations across the state before being caught.

Charged under Section 420

A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Pantnagar police station against Kumar. Kumar was involved in a murder case at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh in 1997. He then changed his residential address to Sehdora village in Kichcha in Uttarakhand before applying for the post. He then applied for state police in 2001, four years after the crime, Pantnagar SHO Ashok Kumar told a news agency. He revealed that Kumar was posted in Almora when he got caught. He assured that appropriate action would be taken against the accused after the department completes the investigation.

Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code is charged on individuals for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. According to the code, whoever cheats and thereby dishonestly induces the person de­ceived to deliver any property to any person, or to make, alter or destroy the whole or any part of a valuable security, or anything which is signed or sealed, and which is capable of being converted into a valuable security, shall be punished with imprisonment of a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable for a fine.

In a similar case, a police officer in Maharashtra was suspended after being arrested in a murder case. Shyam Ahire was under suspension after being arrested in a bribery case. He was arrested along with four others for allegedly beating a 25-year-old history-sheeter to death. The five accused have been charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code and are currently in police custody.

