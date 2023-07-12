Murderers Of Jain Monk Joined Probe To Avoid Suspicion, Got Caught & Revealed Gory Act

A shocking murder has come to the fore wherein a 58-year-old Jain monk Aacharya Kaamakumar Nandi from Hirekodi in Belagavi district, who was residing at Nandi Parvat for the last 15 years, was killed on July 5. The monk went missing and was later found murdered seemingly over a financial dispute by two of his followers.

As per inputs, the two accused men carried out the cold-blooded murder of the Jain monk by first allegedly electrocuting him and also gagging him. However, the monk survived that torture. After their initial attempts of killing him failed, the two accused reportedly grabbed a towel and strangled Nandi to death.

The brutal murder of Aacharya Kaamakumar Nandi

The prime accused has allegedly been identified as the deceased monk’s close aide, 33-year-old Narayan, who is also a devotee and a resident of Nandi Ashram. He was allegedly accompanied by his friend Hassan Dalayath in order to execute the murder. After committing the crime, the two accused shoved the body in a gunny bag to stop it being spotted. Both the accused then travelled about 35 kilometres on Hassan's motorbike to Katakabhavi in Raibagh taluk.

They reached a piece of land owned by Narayan Mali where they allegedly dismembered the body of the monk into several pieces before throwing it into a defunct borewell. In order to evade any suspicion and public eye, the two also filled the borewell with mud following which they then burnt their clothes along with the dead monk's garb. The body parts were allegedly wrapped in a saree and a towel before being dumped. Some of the body parts got stuck at depths of 25 to 30 feet inside the borewell.

A search operation was launched to find the monk when the devotees and people present in the Nandi Ashram did not see him on July 6 morning. Although his Pichhika and Kamandal were found in the ashram, there was no trace of Nandi.

The cook of the Ashram saw the monk’s room deserted following which she informed the trustees. After the whole-day search operation for the monk failed, a missing complaint was registered at Chikkodi police station on July 7 by Bhimappa Ugare, the president of Acharya Kamkumar Nandi Charitable Trust.

Accused persons join probe to escape suspicion, get caught

The cold-blooded murder came to light when the accused joined the search operation in order to escape suspicion. As the police interrogated Narayan, he allegedly confessed to the crime. A search was launched in the Hirekodi district and adjoining taluks and his body parts were found on July 8 morning dumped in the borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk.

According to the FIR, the monk had lent money to accused number one Narayan and was repeatedly asking him to repay it. The accused got fed up with the monk and he along with his friend Hassan hatched a plan to kill the monk.

The accused tried to mislead the police on three counts by initially saying that the body was disposed of in a stream, then the accused claimed that the body had been burnt and later stated that it was thrown away in the forests. However, they ran out of luck when under continued and sustained interrogation Narayan spilled the beans.

Narayan confessed to the police that a few years ago, he had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh from the trust against his agriculture field. But he was unable to repay the loan on time, and the interest payable on the loan reached about Rs 1 lakh. The accused alleged that the monk often asked him to repay his loan with interest and threatened to sell the field or keep it as collateral for the loan.

The police have booked both the accused persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 204 (destruction of evidence). The police officials requested the Chikkodi JMFC court for both accused 14 days of custody for a detailed interrogation. However, 7 days of custody have been granted in which the officials have been directed to conduct a spot inquest and recreate the crime scene.

The last rites of Monk Nandi were held on Sunday (July 9) and were attended by his disciples and all the family members. Acharya Shree 108th Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja came to Hirekodi Ashram sometime in 2009-10 after performing Chaturmas in Mumbai. Born on June 6, 1967, in Belgaum district, he was known as Bhramappa in his childhood. After taking initiation from Acharya Shri Kunthusagar ji, he became a monk. He is survived by seven siblings.

BJP demands CBI Enquiry

BJP has now demanded a CBI enquiry into the murder alleging that there have been several lapses by the Congress-led-Karnataka government.

While speaking to Republic, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said "This is a cold-blooded murder and a conspiracy to protect some of the accused in the case. There have been several discrepancies as the cops have not been able to establish the relationship between the two accused. The cops are being pressured by the government and they have taken this case lightly."

On July 12, BJP MLAs and MLCs will stage a protest demanding CBI enquiry into the monk's murder case at the Gandhi statue located in the Vidhana Soudha. The BJP will also launch a padayatra from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan which will be led by Bommai as they will be submitting a petition to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot requesting a CBI enquiry.

The saffron party's fact-finding committee has been formed which is headed by party president Nalin Kumar Kateel. He visited the mutt and spoke to the devotees as well as trustees ensuring that justice would prevail and investigation would be conducted impartially.

Pro-Hindu organisations have also condemned the murder of the Jain monk. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a protest on the streets of Belagavi demanding justice for the monk and demanding strict action against the accused. They were accompanied by Gurusidda Swamiji of Karanji mutt.

Congress backs state police, says no to CBI enquiry

A ruckus was witnessed in Karnataka Assembly by the BJP MLAs demanding a CBI enquiry as the House had to be adjourned thrice. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said,t "The police are more than capable of conducting the enquiry and the accused have been nabbed. The cause of the murder has been ascertained to be a financial dispute between the prime accused and the Swamiji. The full details of the probe will be revealed in the coming days as the accused have been taken into custody."